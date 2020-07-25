Dil Bechara: From Hina Khan To Surbhi, TV Actors Get Emotional After Watching Sushant's Last Film

Hina Khan & Surbhi Chandna

Hina Khan wrote on her Instagram story, "#SushantSinghRajput ❤@castingchhabra I just don't know what to write."

Surbhi wrote, "Not Seri at al #SushantSinghRajput."

Rohit Roy

"Jisne bhi tumhe dukhi kiya hoga woh aaj baitha ro raha hoga... Sleep well my friend.. will pray some more for you tonite as we all go to bed with a heavy heart ... ‬💔😢."

Ravi Dubey

"I am a fighter and i have fought well."अगर दुआएँ ज़िंदगी बनाती हैं तो जितनी तुमने कमायीं हैं सुशांत, सात जन्मों में कोई नहीं कमा सकता । #dilbechara is a #MASTERPEICE #SushanthSinghRajput #ssr @castingchhabra @disneyplushotstarvip."

Rashami Desai

"Felt so heavy while watching him.. his energetic soul and that that smile.. Couldn't stop my tears.. so many memories.. felt sooo real while seeing him in the reel.. Beautiful message and on that note #Seri my friend.. #LoveYou 💝 #DilBechara #SushantSinghRajput."

Mohit Raina

"Dil Bechara ❤️A beautiful soulful film,SSR makes every frame special,an emotional roller coaster. Manav se Manny tak ki Kahani 💔Bas itna sa Khwab tha 🕯 Hope you are at peace 💐."

Arti Singh

"Watched it .. loved it. Aur dil mein ek hi baat aayi .. kaash aankh khule aur lage ye sab ek sapna ho .. u are loved .u will always b missed. SERI .. ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤."

Daljiet Singh

"@sushantsinghrajput this feeling can't be put in a correct way .... this feeling of loss... why does ur presence feel so real ?? Why does ur face light up and become alive at every minute .. and this urge to feel it was all fake .... and that we would applaud ur work with u !!! I know this feeling is felt by ... I don't even know how many.... all I can say is that u left us wondering ... u left us with questions ... u left us with so many unsolved thoughts.... my heart is racing... tears are falling !!! This can't be ur last film ... this can't be ur last memory .... the industry deserved more of u .... muchhhh more !!!!!! Missing u Sushant .... until we meet !! May ur soul know that u r loved by so many .... #rip."