Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji Actor Ansh Bagri Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says He Is In Isolation

Recently, television couples Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee and Priyanka-Vikaas Kalantri tested positive for COVID-19. Now, Ansh Bagri, who was last seen in Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has contracted the virus. The actor revealed to TOI that he was sick a few days ago and isolated himself immediately. He revealed that he tested positive recently and is feeling weak. He added that he has mild fever and diarrhoea.

Ansh was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I fell ill around six days ago and immediately consulted my family doctor. He prescribed some medicines and also asked me to undergo the test for coronavirus. On Tuesday, I got the test result, which came in positive. I feel weak, and have mild fever and diarrhoea."

He further added, "I have been in isolation since the day I became unwell. I have been taking all precautions. Fortunately, I am in Mumbai, away from my mother and sister."

It has to be recalled that the actor was in the news a few months ago as he was beaten up by a group of men outside his home in Delhi. He had even filed a police complaint.

Other actors who tested positive for the virus are Shaadi Mubarak's Rajeshwari Sachdev, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 director Noel Smith and actors Rrahul Sudhir, Chandni Sharma and Jay Zaveri, Shubharambh actor Akshit Sukhija and Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana.

We wish all the actors a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Priyanka Kalantri & Husband Vikaas Kalantri Test COVID-19 Positive