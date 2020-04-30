Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Fondly Remembers His Interaction With Rishi Kapoor On The Sets Of TMKOC

Rishi Kapoor’s demise has left a huge void in Indian cinema. Celebrities from the entertainment industry are coping and mourning the actor's passing away whilst sharing their fond memories with him. In the same vein, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal fondly remembered his interaction with the gifted actor on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

For the unversed, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor had appeared in an episode of the popular sitcom back in 2011 to promote their film Do Dooni Chaar. Dilip revealed that he was not a part of the shoot but to meet him, he came to the set and exchanged some words.

Dilip told SpotBoyE, "I have grown up watching his films and been such a big fan of him that I have actually bought tickets in black to watch his films like Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahi, Karz. Rishi ji had a good laugh when I had told him these things. Neetu Ji was also there and she was so sweet. Whatever interaction I had with him, I realized that he was full of life. I felt so good when they told me that they have watched our show.”

He went on to add, "I know that we all are going through a bad time but this is too harsh. Yesterday, we lost Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor. It’s damn painful. He left the world too early. He had said somewhere and I had read about it that he is getting his due now as he was doing so much of work and many interesting roles. The last film which I watched of him was 102 Not Out. Such a natural actor. He will always be remembered".

