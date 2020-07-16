Dilip Joshi Shares His Experience Of Resuming Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shoot Amid COVID-19

The cast and crew of Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently managed to resume the shooting in the second week of July. The news was first confirmed by the show’s director Malav Rajda followed by producer Asit Modi who was quoted by TOI as saying, "As on the 10th of July, 2020 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has officially resumed its shooting for the show. And very soon we will be amidst you on your TV screens.”

And now, Dilip Joshi who plays the iconic role of Jethalaal Gada on the popular sitcom has opened up about his experience of shooting for the show amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Dilip said, “Fear is always there at the back of our mind as we are surrounded by people wearing masks and gloves and sanitiser stands. The whole environment on the set has changed and by the end of the day, you are mentally drained. But still, it’s good to be back at work.”

The actor who is currently shooting for 10 hours a day in order to create a bank of episodes then went on to shed light on the safety measures on set by adding, “Asit Bhai ensures that all the SOPs are strictly followed on the set. He has gone out of the way to make shooting safe for us, including a sanitisation tunnel, doctors on set to monitor temperature and oxygen levels, a UV Ray machine to sanitise jewellery and other equipment. We have to learn to live with the fear because the virus won’t disappear in a hurry.”

