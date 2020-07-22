Dill Mill Gaye Fame Muskaan Mihani Plans On Making Her Small Screen Comeback After Seven Year Hiatus

Muskaan Mihani who took a break from work after getting married and embracing motherhood plans on returning to the small screen. The actress who is known for her role as Dr. Sapna in the popular show Dill Mill Gayye told TOI, “I have been offered some work, but I’m looking for some good projects. I’m being choosy because I’ll have to manage my work life as well as my responsibilities towards my family and my child. I live in a nuclear family, and I don’t want to depend on a caretaker for my daughter.”

She went on to add, “I’m looking forward to playing some important and challenging roles, but in episodes, series or ad films. I’ll sign a daily soap only when there are no late hour shoots. I have been a part of the industry and have experienced giving out all my day to shoots. But that won’t be possible for me right now.”

Meanwhile, Muskaan recently shared a beautiful post on her daughter’s birthday that read: "Happy 5th birthday my cute little angel! You send flutters in my heart by simply showing me your cute smile! How you clear my stress away is just amazing! Have a lovely birthday my princess love you lots my angel ❤️❤️😘😘😘” (sic). Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Muskaan Mihani who was last seen in Sab TV’s Bhai Bhaiya Aur Brother, over the years, has acted in a number of serials such as Jugni Chali Jalandhar, Ring Wrong Ring, Dahhej and Mamta amongst others.

