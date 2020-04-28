Dipika Recalls When Ramayan Cast Created History; Shares Pic Snapped With Then PM Rajiv Gandhi

Doordarshan's decision to re-run Ramayan amidst lockdown made fans happy. Ever since then, the show and the actors - Arun Govil (Ram), Dipika Chikhlia (Sita), Sunil Lahri (Laxman) and Arvind Trivedi (Raavan) have been hitting the headlines. Dipika has been sharing a few throwback pictures from the show. Recently, the actress shared a rare black-and-white picture, from the time when they were felicitated by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Sharing a picture snapped with the team, including Arun Govil, director Ramanand Sagar along with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the actress wrote, "This is the 1st time we were felicitated ....we realized we were a part of a legacy Ramayan ..we created history ...remember the day vividly when we got a call from delhi to meet the PM... #rajivgandhi#feliciate#delhji#ramayan#ramayanworld#sagarworld#shivsagar#lockdowndisriessa."

Previously, the actress had shared a picture snapped with the cast and crew, and captioned it as, "The Epic pic of the entire team of Ramayan cast and crew ,sagar Saab with his son and below them are the direction team and camera team ...barring Ravan almost all Were there ....ramayan#memorries#camera#nostalgic#1980#shivsagar#premsagar#ramanandsagar. Only wen we look back do we know what all we have left behind ....so many of the cast no more ...RIP to them all 🙏💐"

She also shared a picture snapped with her on-screen sisters and wrote, "#ramayan #girlpower#sita ji with her sisters 👍#shivsagarchopra#sagarworld#ramayanworld#spread love #spreadhappiness#spread positivity #3may 😊."

Arun had also shared a throwback picture snapped with Dipika and captioned it as, "Ramayan ki yaadein...."

It has to be recalled that Ramayan's re-run grabbed record-breaking TRPs. Apart from Ramayan, Doordarshan is airing Mahabharat and is also planning to re-telecast Sri Krishna.

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: All Mahabharat Actors Were Paid The Same Amount; Extras Worked For Free!