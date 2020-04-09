Dipika Chikhlia Who Plays Sita In Ramayan Says She Did Her Own Make-Up And Costumes On The Show

The rerun of classic Indian television shows such as BR Chopra's Mahabharat and Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, are stirring up our nostalgia like never before. During the abundant time we find ourselves to have due to the Coronavirus lockdown, some of us may find ourselves noting the stark differences between television shows now and television shows then.

Dipika Chikhlia, who plays the role of Sita in Ramayana, says that those were indeed different times. Talking about how the production did not care about prosthetics at the time, she revealed that she used to do her own make-up.

Mumbai Mirror asked Dipika if she has been watching the rerun of Ramayan and she said, "Yes, I've been watching it on and off. I am trying to catch up with as much as I can."

When asked if she feels different looking at herself as Sita, she said, "I have lived with that image in my mind since last 33 years. So I don't feel particularly different about it."

Talking about how special the show is, Dipika said, "Ramayan has been made very differently. It has been made with all our hearts. Ramanand Sagar always said - 'I've not made this Ramayan; Ye upar se bann ke aayi hai.' I also feel possible there is that magic to it."

She also shared how the making of a show or a movie was so different then, especially with regard to creating the looks of characters. "To be honest, we had no comparative parameters then. So we created everything out of whatever resources we had at hand. We just went ahead with whatever was available to us. For one instance, coconut shells were placed on the faces of the Vaanar Sena to give them the required look!" said Dipika.

She added that they did not have prosthetics at the time and even the makers never bothered to get foreign make-up artists on board to look into that aspect. She revealed that she did her own make-up and designed her own costumes. There were never special people assigned on the sets for these tasks.

