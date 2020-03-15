Dipika Kakar Pens Heartfelt Message As Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Aired Its Last Episode

Star Plus’ much-loved show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum bid to the audiences last night on March 14. The show starring Dipika Kakar as Sonakshi Rastogi and Karan V Grover as Dr. Rohit Sippy enjoyed a loyal base of audience. The leading couple’s chemistry also led to the superfans calling them #RoNakshi online.

As the show came to an end, Dipika Kakar shared a heartfelt note on her social media thank everyone associated with the show and the fans for all the love they showered on her character.

She wrote, “So Sonakshi Rastogi bidding adieu officially. Thank you all you lovely viewers to shower so much of love on Sonakshi Rastogi & Parvati !!! You love had made this journey extremely special!! @sandiipsikcand you were the one very sure from day 1 that I’m perfect to play your “Sonakshi” thank you so much for the belief @starplus thank you for making a part of your pariwaar as Sonakshi #kamna @fazila_sol @solproductions_ absolutely fabulous producers and thank you so much for being so supportive throughout!! and a big big Thanks to the entire crew n cast of Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum!!! This show is and always be very special to all of us!! And the biggest and most special thanks to all our KHKT fans Love you all dil se.” (sic)

For the uninitiated, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum ended on a happy note with the lead couple reuniting and Nishi Sippy’s (Kishwer Merchant) evil schemes being exposed. The show will be replaced by Rajan Shahi’s new series Anupamaa which stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles. The drama is an official remake of popular Bengali series Sreemoyee that airs on Star Jalsha.

