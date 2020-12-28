Dipika Kakar Reveals She Used To Fight A Lot With Husband Shoaib Ibrahim; Calls Him Extremely Grumpy

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the adorable couples in the television industry. The duo met on Sasural Simar Ka sets and soon fell in love. After dating for several years, the duo tied the knot in 2018. The couple, who is popularly known as Shoaika by their fans, is super active on social media. They also have their YouTube channels in which share about their lives on it by sharing interesting videos.

In one of their videos, Dipika revealed an interesting thing about her actor-husband Shoaib. She said that she used to fight a lot with her husband Shoaib. She even called her husband extremely grumpy. The actress said, "After getting up in the morning, he does not like to speak to anyone and even gets irritated if anyone tries to disturb him."

Although Dipika didn't like this about Shoaib, she revealed that she got adjusted as she spends her time with her pet Cuddle.

Recently, Shoaib had taken a hilarious dig at wife Dipika as she joined the gym. He shared a few pictures snapped with Dipika and his sister Saba on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Dekho dekho aaj gym me kaun aaya anhoni ko honi kardiya wahhh... proud of you Shoaib."

Previously, Dipika shared a picture and captioned it, "@shoaib2087 trying his best to get me "jogging" #lazyme." In the picture, both Dipika and Shoaib were seen dressed up in their tracksuits.

