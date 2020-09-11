Nostalgia Hits! Dipika & Shoaib Miss Their Morning Breakfast Ritual On The Sets Of Sasural Simar Ka

Popular television couple, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar reel-life love story culminated into a real-life union when the two met on the sets of Colors' superhit show Sasural Simar Ka. As Simar and Prem, Shoaib and Dipika, who are popularly known as ShoIka by fans, got close to each other and found happiness in each other's company. The duo, who are now happily married, would often hang out and indulge in their favourite chai and bun-maska breakfast on set. Recently, the two got nostalgic about Sasural Simar Ka days and spoke about how those moments were so special for them.

Talking about it, Dipika said, "Both of us can never forget the time we spent together while shooting for Sasural Simar Ka. We met on the set of the show and our life's journey together began there. I still remember the times when we would, as a ritual, have our favourite breakfast of chai and bun-maska together. It almost became a routine for us."

The actress further added, "While our shoot schedules were really hectic, we managed to steal these moments and spend time together enjoying a simple morning meal before the shoots, and that strengthened our bond and got us closer."

