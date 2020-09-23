Disha Parmar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says ‘Being Positive Never Was So Awful’!

Disha Parmar, who was last seen in Woh Apna Sa, has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress shared a post on her Instagram story that read, "As they say.. There is no right timing for bad time.. Being positive never was so awful!" (sic) Disha revealed to TOI that her mother tested positive 10 days ago, and since she too had developed symptoms, she got herself tested and the report was positive.

Disha was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "My mom tested corona positive around 10 days back. She's better now and recovering well. But yesterday, I had to get tested because I developed symptoms. My tests came positive. I am almost asymptomatic. I just have a little soreness in the throat and feel fatigued. We were following up with my mother's medical treatment and I also got it."

The actress is undergoing treatment and is under home quarantine. She revealed that they are following guidelines and hopes that she recovers soon.

She further added, "I am also hoping that the pandemic will get over soon, and we all get back to living our normal lives. It has been a difficult time for the entire country in the past few months. Initially, the country faced the lockdown and now, when everything has opened up, the cases are increasing."

Recently, Himani Shivpuri tested positive for COVID-19. She was discharged from the hospital recently. She revealed on her Instagram account that she is recovering well and is under home quarantine. Also, Varun Badola's wife Rajeshwari Sachdev tested positive for the virus. Varun tested negative, but before resuming the shoot, he is all set to take the second COVID-19 test.

Namish Taneja had quarantined himself after his family tested positive for the virus. Other actors who tested positive for Coronavirus are Parth Samthaan, Rajesh Kumar, Malaika Arora, Shrenu Parikh, Mohena Singh and Additi Gupta.

