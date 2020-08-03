Disha Salian's Dance Video Shot 2 Days Before Her Death Goes Viral!

Celebrity manager Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020. A video in which Disha was seen grooving to 'Kamariya' song has gone viral on social media. It is an edited video, in which we can see Disha, Rashami Desai, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee, and others dancing on the same song. A few reports suggest that the video is from the unfortunate evening when Disha died. But the video is not from the same night.

A source informed Spotboye that the video was made for Rashami Desai's cousin brother Gaurav to wish him on his birthday. Apparently, Gaurav was also a friend of Disha Salian and one of his closest friends co-ordinated for this video, and ensured that all his friends shake a leg to wish him on his special day.

The video was shown to Gaurav on the midnight of his birthday. As per the report, Gaurav, who celebrated his birthday on June 7, saw the video on June 6th night. The report also said that he was extremely close to his sister Rashami and a very good friend of Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee, and that's how they too grooved to wish him a happy birthday.

Apparently, Disha had managed Sushant only for a short time. Just a few days after her death, on June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead in his bedroom. A few reports suggested that Sushant was extremely upset with Disha's death. It is also being said that Sushant and Disha's death cases have some connection, however, Disha's mother denied any connection.

Also Read: Disha Salian's Mother Doesn't Believe Her Death Has Any Connection With Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Reveals Why She Didn't Go To Sushant's Funeral; Says Received Pics Of His Dead Body