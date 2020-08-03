    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Disha Salian's Dance Video Shot 2 Days Before Her Death Goes Viral!

      By
      |

      Celebrity manager Disha Salian died on June 8, 2020. A video in which Disha was seen grooving to 'Kamariya' song has gone viral on social media. It is an edited video, in which we can see Disha, Rashami Desai, Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife Debina Bonnerjee, and others dancing on the same song. A few reports suggest that the video is from the unfortunate evening when Disha died. But the video is not from the same night.

      A source informed Spotboye that the video was made for Rashami Desai's cousin brother Gaurav to wish him on his birthday. Apparently, Gaurav was also a friend of Disha Salian and one of his closest friends co-ordinated for this video, and ensured that all his friends shake a leg to wish him on his special day.

      Disha Salians Dance Video Shot 2 Days Before Death Goes Viral!

      The video was shown to Gaurav on the midnight of his birthday. As per the report, Gaurav, who celebrated his birthday on June 7, saw the video on June 6th night. The report also said that he was extremely close to his sister Rashami and a very good friend of Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee, and that's how they too grooved to wish him a happy birthday.

      View this post on Instagram

      The video currently shared on social media. The date for this video can be verified by the people in this video but still we still deserve to know the truth #dishasalian

      A post shared by star city (@___star_city_1624) on

      Apparently, Disha had managed Sushant only for a short time. Just a few days after her death, on June 14, 2020, Sushant was found dead in his bedroom. A few reports suggested that Sushant was extremely upset with Disha's death. It is also being said that Sushant and Disha's death cases have some connection, however, Disha's mother denied any connection.

      Also Read: Disha Salian's Mother Doesn't Believe Her Death Has Any Connection With Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

      Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Reveals Why She Didn't Go To Sushant's Funeral; Says Received Pics Of His Dead Body

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X