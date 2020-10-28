Divya Agarwal's Father Dies Of COVID-19; Varun Sood, Neha Dhupia & Others Offer Condolences

Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal's father passed away after losing his days-long battle with Coronavirus. The actress posted a picture snapped with her father and shared a heartbreaking note for him. Divya's boyfriend Varun Sood also posted the same picture and shared the sad news on his Instagram handle.

Divya and Varun wrote, "You are always with me... i love you papa.. RIP." Divya's friends from the industry offered condolences.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Divya I'm so so so sorry for your loss ... love and prayers ... always ❤️ be strong you brave one @divyaagarwal_official," Aly Goni commented, "RIP🙏," Priya Malik commented, "Really sorry to hear that. May his soul rest in peace" and Arya Babbar wrote, "RIP🙏."

A few hours ago, the actress had asked her fans to pray for her father. She wrote, "Kirpa karo Nanak dev ji 🙏🏻 I request everyone to pray for my dad dil se at 5 pm.. a collective force of prayer will be really helpful.. Mujhe nahi pata kitne beliefs hote hai.. I know there's god. Please pray to god .. I have tried everything possible and I'm not going to stop trying..."

A few days ago, she had also shared a family picture and had captioned it as, "In this battle of life.. my dad has always taught me to be strong.. I'm hell of a strong daughter and will prove it to life that no matter how bad it is.. I'm going to face you with love n believe in god. My dad needs a lot of prayers .. saam daam dand bhed.. I'll fight this..."

She further wrote, "I won't sit at home n lock myself.. I'll continue to work, laugh and be positive...I'm fighting with God like a kid to a parent.. you have to give me my happiness.. and god is just testing.. I want to love and laugh in my life.. that's my choice. I'm glad I have so many people around me standing right next to me.. my family, friends all of you ♥️ Zindagi tu ye bhi karle, dekh tera banda muskuraate huye sambhal jayega, datt kar khada reh bande, ye waqt bhi badal jayega..I pen down my feelings...#satnaamwaheguruੴ."

(Social media posts are not edited)

Also Read: Pearl V Puri's Father Passes Away; Actor Rushes To Hometown Overnight