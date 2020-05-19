    For Quick Alerts
      Divya Agarwal Trolled For Posting About Periods; Slams User Who Period-Shamed Her!

      By
      |

      Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have been in news ever since they did the reality show, Ace Of Space. Currently, the duo is spending time together during the lockdown! The actress recently shared a post on her period, and revealed how her boyfriend takes care of her during those times. Sharing a video on her Instagram story, in which Varun was lying down as she ran her fingers through his hair, and captioned it, "When I'm in periods, he doesn't know what to do."

      A user replied through direct message, "Bloody sh*t uh r..ab period bhi announce karogi kya...din me kitna ped lagati h wo bhi bata do fir... have some manners yaar..apni private cheez q disclose krre ho."

      Divya Agarwal Trolled For Posting About Periods; Slams User Who Period-Shamed Her!

      Divya didn't remain silent and shut the troll by replying, "Din me 10-12 pads* ho jate hai ... ask me as no one taught you right!" In another of her Instagram stories, she wrote "I'm on periods. Moody, yes, but I really wish to educate people. Shut up n pamper the girls around you dealing with it every month!"

      Divya Agarwal Trolled For Posting About Periods; Slams User Who Period-Shamed Her!

      Meanwhile, Divya and Varun will be seen hosting a new show, Ace the Quarantine, that will see them giving tasks to the contestants. Apparently, the contestants will record the video and send it to the channel. Divya and Varun have already shot for a few episodes of the show from their home.

      Regarding the show, the actress had told TOI, "We have 8 to 10 contestants. Varun and I will be giving them tasks, which they have to do at their homes. There will be public voting and winner will be announced on maximum votes. Technical runs are done."

      Also Read: Benafsha Accuses Ex Varun Sood Of Infidelity; Varun Says If He Gets Into Details It'll Get Dirty!

