Divya Agarwal & Varun Sood Celebrate 1 Year Of Live-in; Rohit Suchanti Asks Them To Get Married

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood's love story started in Vikas Gupta's reality show Ace Of Space. The couple has been madly in love with each other since then. The duo is celebrating a special milestone in their lives.

Divya shared an adorable picture snapped with Varun as they celebrate one year of living together. She also added that it is the best decision of her life.

The Ace Of Space winner wrote, "One year down to our live in.. I remember the time we decided to move in together and it was indeed the best decision of my life.. we have a small and warm house full of love and positivity... thank you waheguru♥️ #satnaamwaheguru."

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Rohit Suchanti commented on Divya's post and asked them to get married soon. He wrote, "Shaadi karlo❤️❤️❤️ please 😬 @varunsood12 @divyaagarwal_official 🙏🏻." The Ragini MMS Returns 2 actress replied, "@imrohitsuchanti HHahahh," and "@imrohitsuchanti tu sponsor karde!" To which Rohit commented, "@divyaagarwal_official ruko phir 4-5 saal 😂😂😂😂😂."

Divya and Varun were seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Ragini MMS Returns 2. The duo is super active on social media and has been sharing adorable pictures.

It has to be recalled that Divya was earlier dating Priyank Sharma while Varun was dating Benafsha Soonawalla. But Priyank and Ben's closeness in the Bigg Boss house messed up their relationships. When Divya and Varun participated in Ace Of Space, the duo was seen talking against their then partners, and ended up falling in love with each other.

