Divya Bhatnagar Dies Days After Testing Positive For COVID-19; Devoleena, Jyotsna & Others Mourn Her Demise

‘It’s A Big Shock For Me And Her Family’

Her friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Divya passed away at 3 am in the night. She had been shifted to 7 Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 and at 3, doctor declared her death. It's a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Writes…

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi.. I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh. You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend... Om shanti."

Jyotsna Chandola Mourns Divya’s Demise

Jyotsna Chandola wrote, "(Divya Bhatnagar itni jaldi 🙏 due to Covid-19), abhi toh baat karni thi , i was not in the zone to talk so i took time mujhey nahi pata tha u would go , 🙏bahut bura lag raha hai , kaash maine baat kar li hoti , u said u gonna call me on 22nd nov and i was like give me some Time will talk and then kabhi baat hi nahi hui call pe , papa ki poori journey i use to share wid u , u said ur dad and my papa must be shaking hands in heaven 🙏, but now i just gotta knw u also left us ...I don't knw wht to say now 🙏, Divya Bhatnagar hope u are in peace now , wahan bhi hanstey rehna now u are wid ur dad 🙏... feeling bad ...life is unpredictable, tc wherever u are now ...may god give strength to aunty and ur bro ... its a difficult time ..🙏... i still can't blv this."

Falaq Naaz Writes…

Falaq Naaz wrote, "Baby Gone too soon!!! 💔I dont know how to express this but I am feeling choked at this moment I so wanna cry but m not able to believe this!! Not done baby 💔#divyabhatnagarofficial be in peace now!!!! #rip @divyabhatnagarofficial."