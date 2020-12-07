Divya Bhatnagar Dies Days After Testing Positive For COVID-19; Devoleena, Jyotsna & Others Mourn Her Demise
Divya Bhatnagar, who starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had tested positive for Coronavirus and was on ventilator. Her condition was critical since past few days. Apparently, she was suffering from pneumonia as well. As per Spotboye report, the actress passed away last night (December 7).
‘It’s A Big Shock For Me And Her Family’
Her friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Divya passed away at 3 am in the night. She had been shifted to 7 Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 and at 3, doctor declared her death. It's a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace."
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Writes…
Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi...Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi.. I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable...but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows, pains, sadness, cheats, lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you...Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi...God bless your soul. Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh. You will be missed & remembered. I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to be gone my friend... Om shanti."
Jyotsna Chandola Mourns Divya’s Demise
Jyotsna Chandola wrote, "(Divya Bhatnagar itni jaldi 🙏 due to Covid-19), abhi toh baat karni thi , i was not in the zone to talk so i took time mujhey nahi pata tha u would go , 🙏bahut bura lag raha hai , kaash maine baat kar li hoti , u said u gonna call me on 22nd nov and i was like give me some Time will talk and then kabhi baat hi nahi hui call pe , papa ki poori journey i use to share wid u , u said ur dad and my papa must be shaking hands in heaven 🙏, but now i just gotta knw u also left us ...I don't knw wht to say now 🙏, Divya Bhatnagar hope u are in peace now , wahan bhi hanstey rehna now u are wid ur dad 🙏... feeling bad ...life is unpredictable, tc wherever u are now ...may god give strength to aunty and ur bro ... its a difficult time ..🙏... i still can't blv this."
Falaq Naaz Writes…
Falaq Naaz wrote, "Baby Gone too soon!!! 💔I dont know how to express this but I am feeling choked at this moment I so wanna cry but m not able to believe this!! Not done baby 💔#divyabhatnagarofficial be in peace now!!!! #rip @divyabhatnagarofficial."
Earlier, while talking to ETimes, Divya's mother had said that Divya had a temperature since the last six days and was feeling very uneasy, hence, she came down from Delhi. She added that her daughter's oxygen levels had dropped to 71. She further revealed that Divya was on ventilator, her oxygen level was about 84, had tested positive for COVID and that she was critical.
