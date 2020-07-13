Divya Chouksey Death: Sahil Recalls Their Last Conversation; Reveals She Was Unable To Talk Properly

Sahil Reveals He Was Close To Divya; She Called Her Bhaiya

Sahil revealed to Spotboye that he was close to Divya as after his real sister, it was with Divya that he shared the brother-sister bond. He revealed that she used to call him Sahil Bhaiya and he used to address her as Divya Didi.

The Actor Says…

The actor told the portal, "Last week only we spoke to each other on a video call. Though she was not able to talk due to her health, we still exchanged a few words."

Divya’s Cancer Relapsed

Sahil revealed that she was suffering from cancer in her pancreas and got to know about it a year back and immediately started the treatment. In fact, she recovered from it fully. He added that when she came back to Mumbai after her recovery, she shared her experience (on Instagram) dealing with cancer and motivated others who are going through it. He also added that they partied hard and celebrated her birthday in a grand way. But after a few weeks, she called him and said that the cancer has relapsed. They were all shattered, but even at that time she was positive and never gave up.

Sahil Recalls Last Conversation With Divya

He recalled their last conversation and said, "On the video call, she told me that Bhaiya ab nahi ho paa raha mujhse. I can't eat anything. I am being fed liquid through a pipe. She was unable to talk properly and I was feeling more hurt as she was a very talkative person. If you had any conversation with her she would not give you a chance to speak. She used to constantly keep talking. Extremely bubbly by nature but completely dedicated to her work. She was a go-getter and used to not depend on luck like many other artists do."

Sahil concluded by saying that he will always miss her.