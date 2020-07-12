Divya Chouksey Passes Away After Battling Cancer; Sahil Anand, Anjum Fakih & Others Pay Condolences

The entertainment industry in India has lost a number of gems in the past few months. In another setback, television actress Divya Chouksey breathed her last on Sunday, 12 July 2020. The singer-actor who made her big-screen debut with the 2016 film Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara, had been battling with cancer for almost two years.

The news of her untimely demise was confirmed by Divvya’s cousin in a social media post that read, “I am very sad to share that my cousin Divya Chouksey has passed away due to cancer at a very young age. She did an acting course from London and went on to feature in a couple of films and serials. She also rose to fame as a singer. Today, she left us. I wish God blesses her soul. RIP.”

For the unversed, a day before her passing on July 11, Divya herself had shared a heartbreaking note on her Instagram story the said, "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. S**t happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye."

A number of friends from the industry rendered their condolences on social media and are mourning the loss. Kundali Bhagya fame Anjum Fakih’s wrote, “Wherever you are needy... Am sure that you are happier than ever before... You won't be missed DC.. you are too special for that... An actor, a singer, a writer,an entrepreneur, a true diva... Shine on behen... Shine on Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi rajioon May your soul rest in eternal peace P.s : grab a popcorn needy cuz we both gonna chill in heaven and dayuummm am gonna watch Jennifer's body 1000 times with you .. I love you....” (sic). Check out the posts below:

