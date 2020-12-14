Divyanka Tripathi Celebrates Birthday In Udaipur; Actor-Husband Vivek Overwhelms Her With Spl B’day Surprise

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi turns 36 today (December 14). The actress celebrated her special day with her special person, actor-husband Vivek Dahiya in Udaipur. Divyanka received several surprises from her partner.

The duo had a candlelight dinner and just when she thought that was it, Vivek surprised her with a yummy birthday cake, that he said that he baked. The white chocolate cake had a red heart on it and this was covered with a traditional Udaipuri umbrella. The actress was overwhelmed with hubby's sweet surprise. She also shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram stories.

In one of the videos, Divyanka was seen cutting the cake while Vivek was seen singing her the birthday song. He called her 'wifey, best friend, girlfriend, soulmate, lifeline and Mrs Dahiya.'

Divyanka's on-screen daughter Aditi Bhatia shared an adorable picture on her Instagram story and wished her on the special day. She wrote, " I'm honestly so lucky to have had you in my growing up years mainly because you have taught and inspired me so much!! You've had my back so many times!!! I look up to you in many ways and ofc I love you so so so so much Miss you Ishima @divyankatripathidahiya," and "Beautiful inside out i respect and cherish our bond forever."

A couple of days ago, Vivek had shared a picture snapped with Divyanka and wrote, "And we're back in one of our fav cities. Let the countdown to her birthday begin :)."

We wish the beautiful actress a very happy birthday.

Also Read: YRKKH: Shivangi Joshi And Mohsin Khan Celebrate On Set With Producer Rajan Shahi And Team As Kaira Turns 1200

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Out Of Top 5 Slot; Indian Idol 12 Makes Grand Entry