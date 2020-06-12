Divyanka Tripathi 'Desperately' Seeks BMC’s Help For A Patient In Serious Need Of A Hospital Bed

Many TV personalities have been doing their part to spread awareness and help those in need regarding during the COVID-19 crisis. In the same vein, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi recently took to social media to seek help from the BMC to help a critical patient in dire need of hospitalization in Mumbai.

The actress came across a tweet of a user who stated that his friend’s father was in critical health and needed immediate medical attention in an ICU but no hospital was willing to admit the patient the ICU, despite the individual testing negative for COVID-19. Divyanka quickly decided to retweet the user’s plea for help as the patient's oxygen levels were dropping very quickly. She shared the message on her handle with a powerful message that read, 'Will we keep counting depressing numbers in newspapers or will someone give him a bed, please? This one is a desperate tweet. I hope people in need get fair admission to hospital (with or without COVID-19).'

The actress's timely gesture was successful in grabbing the immediate attention of the concerned authorities who then reached out to the family. The official Twitter handle of Ward-RS of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai quickly replied to Divyanka's message by writing, 'Ma'am, we have followed you. Request you to provide the patient's details, number, and address via DM.'

Divyanka was extremely happy to see the patient get the needed help and followed up by thanking the officials for the same. Check out the tweets below:

Will we keep counting depressing numbers in news papers or will someone give him a bed please?

This one is a desperate tweet. I hope people in need get fair admission to hospital (with or without Covid).#RightToHealthCare #GiveAChanceToSurvive https://t.co/ykKoMH719Z — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 11, 2020

Heartfelt thanks on behalf of patient's family for a quick response. @mybmc @mybmcWardRS 🙏 https://t.co/MSSpjyb66J — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actress has been in quarantine with husband Vivek Dahiya at their apartment in Mumbai. The actor couple often share pictures and details about the daily activities and keep their fans updated on social media.

