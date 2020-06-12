    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Divyanka Tripathi 'Desperately' Seeks BMC’s Help For A Patient In Serious Need Of A Hospital Bed

      By
      |

      Many TV personalities have been doing their part to spread awareness and help those in need regarding during the COVID-19 crisis. In the same vein, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi recently took to social media to seek help from the BMC to help a critical patient in dire need of hospitalization in Mumbai.

      The actress came across a tweet of a user who stated that his friend’s father was in critical health and needed immediate medical attention in an ICU but no hospital was willing to admit the patient the ICU, despite the individual testing negative for COVID-19. Divyanka quickly decided to retweet the user’s plea for help as the patient's oxygen levels were dropping very quickly. She shared the message on her handle with a powerful message that read, 'Will we keep counting depressing numbers in newspapers or will someone give him a bed, please? This one is a desperate tweet. I hope people in need get fair admission to hospital (with or without COVID-19).'

      Divyanka Tripathi

      The actress's timely gesture was successful in grabbing the immediate attention of the concerned authorities who then reached out to the family. The official Twitter handle of Ward-RS of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai quickly replied to Divyanka's message by writing, 'Ma'am, we have followed you. Request you to provide the patient's details, number, and address via DM.'

      Divyanka was extremely happy to see the patient get the needed help and followed up by thanking the officials for the same. Check out the tweets below:

      Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actress has been in quarantine with husband Vivek Dahiya at their apartment in Mumbai. The actor couple often share pictures and details about the daily activities and keep their fans updated on social media.

      ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Rubbishes Reports Of Her Doing Naagin 5!

      Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 17:46 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X