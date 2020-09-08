Divyanka Tripathi Draws Flak For Her Tweet About ‘Mudslinging’ In Sushant Related Online Debates

Divyanka Tripathi recently shared her opinion about the importance of debate with regards to the Sushant Singh Rajput case on social media. But the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress happened to urge folks to eliminate 'baseless defamation' and 'mudslinging' from the discourse. However, this did not sit well with few of her twitter followers who assumed that she was in favour of Rhea Chakraborty and not Sushant Singh Rajput.

For the uninitiated, Divyanka who never shies away from speaking her mind had taken to the microblogging site to share her thoughts on the ongoing debate about Sushant. She had tweeted, “My view on today's social situation- Debate proves useful in continuous progress. But, baseless defamation and mudslinging' should be avoided. If you are not aware of the truth then do not make your thinking the truth! Silence is better than a rumour.”

In response to Divyanka’s tweet, a user commented, "You have lost your reputation after writing this. You didn't write anything in detail in Hindi to seek justice for SSR, and now you are writing this to gain fame."

To this, Divyanka counter replied by stating that her tweet is not for or against Sushant Singh Rajput and that she is not 'jealous' of the late actor but does believe in the courts and justice.

She said, "Jealous?! Smiling face with open mouth and smiling eyes Kuchh Bhi analysis! I am proud of him for making it big in Bollywood with the TV tag he had. No one can know it better than another actor from the same background! I'm proud of him & several others who are still struggling and trying to break the stereotypes."

Jealous?!😄 Kuchh bhi analysis!

I am proud of him for making it big in Bollywood with the TV tag he had.

No one can know it better than another actor from the same background! I'm proud of him & several others who are still struggling and trying to break the stereotypes. https://t.co/Wx9tqNhFYY — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) September 8, 2020

