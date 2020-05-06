Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up About Her Routine Under COVID-19 Lockdown

Like most of us, Divyanka Tripathi is currently homebound during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress opened up about the new normal whilst admitting that the forced break has given her the time to pause and sort things in her life.

Divyanka said, “When I was working, I was doing it wholeheartedly and had no complaints that it was too hectic. I was completely absorbed in it. Now when I am not working and we are forced to stay at home, I am doing those things which I was unable to do otherwise. I am organizing things in life which I never got a chance to do before. I have now got an opportunity in a way to reorganize my life,” shares the actor.

She went on to add, “I also watch my favourite content on TV. I am really binge-watching a lot. Every phase is enjoyable. I don’t regret any phase of my life I am happy with this phase as well. This is an opportunity which I wouldn’t have got otherwise. Main chahke bhi apne aap ko ghar pe nahi rakh sakti. I am making the most of this opportunity.”

On being quizzed about her social media activity, the 35-year-old replied, “I don’t take social media platforms as an entertainment for others, post what comes from my heart what appeals to me. I am not forceful with my online activities, you must keep it natural and comfortable, because that is what appeals to people. If your posts are deliberate it will create saturation.”

