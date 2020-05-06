    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Divyanka Tripathi Opens Up About Her Routine Under COVID-19 Lockdown

      By
      |

      Like most of us, Divyanka Tripathi is currently homebound during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress opened up about the new normal whilst admitting that the forced break has given her the time to pause and sort things in her life.

      Divyanka said, “When I was working, I was doing it wholeheartedly and had no complaints that it was too hectic. I was completely absorbed in it. Now when I am not working and we are forced to stay at home, I am doing those things which I was unable to do otherwise. I am organizing things in life which I never got a chance to do before. I have now got an opportunity in a way to reorganize my life,” shares the actor.

      Divyanka Tripathi

      She went on to add, “I also watch my favourite content on TV. I am really binge-watching a lot. Every phase is enjoyable. I don’t regret any phase of my life I am happy with this phase as well. This is an opportunity which I wouldn’t have got otherwise. Main chahke bhi apne aap ko ghar pe nahi rakh sakti. I am making the most of this opportunity.”

      On being quizzed about her social media activity, the 35-year-old replied, “I don’t take social media platforms as an entertainment for others, post what comes from my heart what appeals to me. I am not forceful with my online activities, you must keep it natural and comfortable, because that is what appeals to people. If your posts are deliberate it will create saturation.”

      ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Reveals She Slapped A Guy For Behaving Inappropriately

      ALSO READ: Ex-Lovers Divyanka Tripathi & Ssharad Malhotra Had Got Married On TV; Check Out Throwback Video

      Read more about: divyanka tripathi lockdown
      Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 23:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X