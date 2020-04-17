Divyanka Tripathi Reveals She Slapped A Guy For Behaving Inappropriately

Divyanka Tripathi, who became popular with her role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and in the web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, is quite active on social media. Recently, during an Instagram chat, the actress opened up about the time when she slapped a man for behaving inappropriately.

The actress revealed on Instagram, "It happened in one of the theatres, these were the days when tickets were sold in black at single screens. So, there would be a lot of rush. I had gone to watch a film and was in the queue to buy tickets. There was this guy who was taking advantage of the crowd and started touching me inappropriately."

Divyanka further added, "I lost my cool, held his hand and didn't even see his face. Woh bhaagane ke liye crowd se nikal ke jaa raha tha, but maine uska haath nahi choda aur ussi ke saath kheechti hui bahar tak aagayi. Uske baad maine uska chehra dekha. Of course, after that I slapped him hard and in no time, public was all over him."

Meanwhile, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is in quarantine with husband Vivek Dahiya at their apartment in Mumbai. The actors often share pictures and details about the daily activities and keep their fans updated on social media.

Recently, the actress had turned hairstylist for her husband Vivek, who shared the picture and captioned it as, "Can you trust your wife with a haircut? Apparently, I did and wait to see what happened. Video rolling out soon..! Bolo toh tha kaan sambhal ke kaat na...#StayTuned! LifeUnderQuarantineSeries." -(sic)

