Divyanka Tripathi Slams Mukesh Khanna's Take On MeToo: How Regressive And Outdated

Divyanka's Tweet

In the video, Khanna can be heard saying, "Women and men are made differently. Women's responsibility is to take care of the house. I am sorry to say this, but the MeToo problem started after women started to work."

Mukesh Khanna's Statement In Viral Video

He further talked about why women should not work, and added "Today, women aspire to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women's liberation, but let me tell you that this is where the problems begin. The first member to suffer is the child because he does not have a mother to take care of him. He watches ‘Saas Bhi Kabi Bahu' with the caretaker. It all began when women aspired to be equal to men, but a man is a man, and a woman is a woman."

Khanna Then Said He Was Taken Out Of Context In The Video

A day after the video went viral on social media, the actor himself has also reacted to it saying that it was taken out of context. In his defence, he added, "I am not against women working. As I said let me show you my full interview taken by someone from which this ‘Vivadit Bayan' has been taken out to malign me. This which I don't mean. I was just commenting on how Me too can happen. You can see yourself in this interview how I respect women."