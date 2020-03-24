    For Quick Alerts
      Divyanka Trolled Yet Again; This Time For Pointing Out Unhygienic Condition Of Quarantine Centres

      The Coronavirus that began in Wuhan, China, has now reached dozens of countries, who are fighting the disease. Many of them must be aware that a few people reportedly escaped from the quarantine centres because of unhygienic conditions. Recently, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi, who is quite active on social media, pointed out about the unhygienic condition of quarantine centres and urged government to improve hygiene conditions of quarantine centres in India. Instead of praising the actress for the same, a few of them trolled the actress.

      Divyanka shared a link of the petition and a picture of a dirty washroom and captioned it as, "UGLY REALITY! Why won't people run away from QUARANTINE CENTRES if this is how they are treated! URGENTLY @MoHFW_INDIA @drharshvardhan take steps to improve the hygiene condition of #quarantine centers in India- Sign the Petition!"

      Divyanka Trolled Yet Again; This Time For Pointing Out Unhygienic Condition Of Quarantine Centres

      Soon after Divyanka shared the tweet, a user shared a story to inform the actress that a a person returning from New York had a very pleasant experience at the quarantine centre. The user wrote, "I heard a very beautiful story from Kasturba Hospital in Bombay, where a person who returned from New York said she had a very pleasant experience with super clean bathrooms and very clean rooms. And on the other hand lots of reports of dirty centres. Hope everyone learns!" To this, Divyanka replied, "I hope this happens everywhere. India must start setting examples in health care. Indians pay enough taxes that our sick and suffering get good care."

      A few users even asked if the photo is a verified one. Another user wrote, "She never tweeted what happened afterwards..I feel it's not true."

      A few other users commented, "Ye fake h... don't believe presstitues ... trust me it's bot like this...," "Mam this is propaganda... Don't fall in this trap Folded hands," "DT I think this is a fake news because there's no details in it" and "It's very easy to start petition without knowing whole truth Face with rolling eyes is this pic is verified ? Do you have any proof?! In this situation Stop Propaganda & start cooperating with government 4 good ! So disappointing celebs use their popularity for propaganda #IndiaFightCorona."

      Well, this is not the first time that the actress is being trolled. Earlier, she was trolled for her insensitive tweet. She later deleted the tweet and apologised for the same.

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: Coronavirus: Divyanka Tripathi's Tweet Irks Netizens; Call Her Insensitive & Beauty Without Brain!

