Diwali EXCLUSIVE: Priyal Mahajan To Akash Choudhary; TV Celebs Share Their Favourite Delicacies

Priyal Mahajan

Diwali is one of my favorite festivals! I really love how all houses light up with beautiful lights and of course the rangolis are my favorite! I absolutely love all the traditional Diwali sweets from Karanji to Mawa Kachori and Kaju Katli! Diwali as a festival holds a very special place in my heart!

Akash Choudhary

My favourite delicacy for Diwali is Aloo Ki Kachori with Curd. In our house, my grandmother used to make it and now my mother makes it. Apart from that, we make Gud (Jaggery) Ki Barfi. These are the mandatory dishes that hav always been made in our house every Diwali. When I was a child, I always love to decorate the house. Right from putting lights on the house to buying gold on Dhanteras, I have always been very much enthusiastic for pre-Diwali preparations. I used to get excited to decorate my house with lights and would always felt that my house should look the best in our entire colony.

Shubhaavi Choksey

I love Kaju Katli. It is my favourite delicacy during Diwali. When I was extremely young, my father was extremely against burning firecrackers. There was my uncle who bought these large cartons of firecrackers. He just told my father, "Please don't say anything for today." After that, I remember we had burnt firecrackers for an hour continuously, and I was barely 9 or 10 years at that time. But if you ask me now, I will never allow anyone around me to burn fire crackers like that. I'm against it and would not encourage the usage of the same.

Donal Bisht

My all-time favourite is Kaju Katli and Gulab Jamun. I just love eating them. My favourite Diwali memory is making rangoli without break.

Mohit Hiranandani

I'll be honest. I don't have a sweet tooth. I don't like sweets. I look forward to the different kind of dry fruits I get to try. Last Diwali, I had these white chocolate cashews. It was too good. In 2018, my friends and I hosted a Diwali party at our place. We had a crowd of 40 people at our home. It was a mad night.