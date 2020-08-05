Diya Aur Baati Hum Actor Deepika Singh Opens Up About Favouritism In The TV Industry

Deepika Singh who became a household name after starring as Sandhya in Diya Aur Baati Hum, recently opened up to Pinkvilla about the ongoing debate about favouritism in the entertainment industry. The actress who took a break from work to embrace motherhood also spoke about her comeback, facing rejections among other things.

Deepika revealed, “I have got both my shows after giving auditions relentlessly. For Diya Aur Baati Hum, I have given auditions for almost a month non-stop, after which I got selected, signed the contract, and started shooting. I had no contacts in the industry whatsoever, so auditions were my way of grabbing a good opportunity. I think everything lies with the channel, producers also play a part as they recommend someone. However, I feel that getting a role is all based on 'talent'. I don't think that people who don't have any skills and talents will get a good push.”

She went on to add, “An actor may have the potential, and top-notch acting skills, but if he or she does not fit the makers or writer's imagination for a particular character, there's no road ahead. I got selected for Sandhya Rathi in Diya Baati Aur Hum, not because I was a phenomenal actress, but the makers saw Sandhiya in me. Whenever I get rejected for a role, it does not affect me. I get happy thinking that something much better is going to come my way, if not this.”

On being quizzed about her TV comeback, the actress said, “Several offers have come my way, but I haven't got something concrete and interesting that I wish to take up. If I get a role that piques my interest, then I would definitely do it. I also have been approached for reality shows, but I can't take it up as I love acting and dancing.”

