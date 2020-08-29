Diya Aur Baati Hum Fame Neelu Vaghela Opens Up About Her Return To TV With Aye Mere Humsafar

Neelu Vaghela who became a household name after playing the iconic role of Bhabho on Diya Aur Baati Hum and its sequel Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is back on the small screen in a brand new avatar in Dangal TV’s Aye Mere Humsafar. The show has the actress portray an independent woman named Pratibha Devi. Neelu spoke about her new show and role in an interview with the Times of India.

Neelu revealed "Pratibha Devi is a strong independent woman who, after losing her husband, starts selling home-made spices. The business goes on to become one of the largest in Rajasthan. She loves her family and knits them together. When I was offered this role, I had no reason to decline it as the character offered was so strong and beautiful."

She went on to add, "Most women feel that their life is over after they lose their partner. They tend to feel dependent on their kids and other family members for their life ahead, but my character shows them how not to set their house as their boundary and that they can stand on their feet.”

On being quizzed about resuming work amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the actress said, "The pre-production process of the show took place during the lockdown due to the pandemic. So most interactions with the team took place over Zoom calls, to understand characters and narrations. We also had dialogue-reading sessions. I had never done something like this before. It was an unreal feeling for me when I realised how technologically advanced the world has become. Even on the sets today, things feel very different but we are taking utmost precautions and making sure the authenticity of the scene is not lost."

