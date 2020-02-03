Does Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz Remind Salman Khan Of Aishwarya Rai-Vivek Oberoi?

In the Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan was seen warning Asim Riaz. The Dabangg actor was extremely angry at Asim as he doubted that he has a girlfriend outside the house, hasn't ended his relationship with her and proposed Himanshi. He even asked Asim whether the proposal he made to Himanshi was real or fake. When Asim confirmed that he was in relation for one and half year, but has broken up with her, Salman warned him against lying to him and said that he will kick his a** if he gets to know that Asim has not broken up with his (ex) girlfriend. Also, when Himanshi said that he knew about Asim's past, Salman said that hers is a case of rebound (as she broke up with Chow). Bigg Boss fans were extremely upset with Salman as they felt that he was targeting Asim and Himanshi. A few of them even thought that Himanshi reminded him of Aishwarya Rai and Asim of Vivek Oberoi, which is why he lashed out at them. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans' Tweets: Suman "I don't know if Salman thinks of Shehnaaz as Katrina Kaif of Punjab or not .But he definitely believes Himanshi is Aishwarya Rai of Punjab and bashes Asim thinking of him as Vivek Oberoi #AsimForTheWin." Aditya Jain "Salman Khan ne @realhimanshi ko such mai Aishwarya Rai samaj liya shayad #BestHostSalmanKhan #AsimRiaz #HimanshiKhurana #aishwaryarai #salmankhan." ...@Tongue_tied... & Sohel Shaikh Sohel Shaikh: #HimanshiKhurrana ko dekh kar #SalmanKhan ko #AishwaryaRai ki yaad aati hai🤣🤣 isliye jalti 🔥hai #AsimForTheWin. ...@Tongue_tied...:#salman is protective for #himanshi becoz he sees aishwarya in him. Salman virgin hi thik ho 🔥 #AsimForTheWin. Lucifer - Yours Truly King Of Hell ...😉 "Just got to know from one of my Demons that for Salman Khan, Himanshi is Aishwarya and Asim is Vivek / Abhishek, thats why he cant stand both of them... Jealous/Murderer Salman Khan... #BiggBossSeason13 #BoycottColors #AsimForTheWin #VishalAdityaSingh."

