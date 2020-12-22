Donal Bisht Talks About Her Struggle In Industry; Reveals A Filmmaker Asked Her To Sleep With Him For A Role

Donal Bisht gained fame in the industry after doing popular shows like Ek Deewaana Tha and Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop to name a few. The actress, who has been in the industry for the past five years, recently opened up about her struggles and revealed that a filmmaker asked her to sleep with him for a role.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Donal Bisht revealed that since she was from a middle-class family, she did not have any connections in the film or television industry. She added that she studied journalism, but it was mainly a film institute and her seniors used to call her to be a part of short films, plays, music videos and other projects. People used to tell her that she will become a good actress one day but, she wanted to be a journalist.

However, when she worked as a journalist, she realised that this was not what she wanted to be. She wanted to be in front of the camera and used to cry in her studio or whenever she was at her desk thinking what she was doing with her life.

During her initial days, the actress says she had to struggle and added, "There was this one time when I was selected for a show, the money was finalised, the dates were given, but then I was dropped out of the project suddenly, citing that the channel wanted another actress. At that time, my family and I were convinced that the entire industry was fake and that people in Mumbai only lie."

She continued, "But then, my hunger for acting couldn't keep me away from the auditions for long. It led to another incident when a filmmaker, who was apparently from the south film industry, asked me to sleep with him for a role. I immediately filed a police complaint against the person because I worship my work. Even though the struggle will be a bit more, I was sure that I'll only make my way into the industry in the right way."

