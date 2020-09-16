Doordarshan Completes 61 Years: Netizens Get Nostalgic; Thank Channel For Childhood Memories

Netizens Get Nostalgic

The channel also thanked viewers for their love, and tweeted, "Thank you viewers for your immense love and affection!#Doordarshan." Viewers got nostalgic and they in turn thanked the channel for making their childhood memorable. Take a look at a few comments!

Yes ha: "My childhood ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you @DDNational for making my childhood so precious."

Sharat Bhandari

"Ramayan, Mahabharat, Chitrahar and Chanakya were some of the iconic serials on #doordarshan and these are still watched today. Believe it's still one of Channel which has never showed anything against our culture Thankyou @DDNational for 61 glorious years."

Shapleigh Jagtap

"Thank you Door Darshan.From Giant Robert, Spiderman, He Man to Ramayan, Mahabharat, you gave lot of memories and made our childhood wonderful. Long Live Doordarshan!"

Jyoti Khade

"Nostalgia, Ramaayan, Humlog, Mahabharat, Buniyaad, Nukkad Giant Robert and on election counting days lovely old movies. Entire neighborhood would gather to watch."

Shahikant

"Nostalgic. So many memories with doordarshan. Friday Saturday movies at 9.30pm, Chitrahar, Rangoli, Malgudi days, aliflaila etc. In those times only doordarshan used to be the only primary source of entertainment/ infotainment 😃."