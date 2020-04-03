Doordarshan's Ramayan Re-Telecast Garners Highest-Ever Rating Since 2015!

Ramayan Garners 170 Million Viewers

BARC was quoted by PTI as saying, "Ramayan, the over three-decade-old TV series based on Hindu mythology, garnered 170 million viewers in four shows over the last weekend in its new avatar."

BARC's chief executive, Sunil Lulla revealed that the numbers notched up by the series which was a bit surprising. They called this as a brilliant move by the Prasar Bharti.

Ramayan Viewership

As per PTI report, "The inaugural show of the series on Saturday morning had 34 million viewers glued to their TV sets watching and enjoyed a rating of 3.4 per cent, while a telecast the same evening had 45 million viewers and a rating of 5.2 per cent. The show bettered its performance on Sunday, with 40 million and 51 million people watching it in the morning and evening telecasts, respectively."

Shashi Shekhar Tweets…

CEO Prasar Bharti, Shashi Shekhar tweeted, "Thrilled to share that the re-telecast of RAMAYAN on @ddnational has garnered the highest ever rating for a Hindi GEC show since 2015 ( source: @BARCIndia)." - (sic)

Doordarshan Creates Record

He further wrote, "This is a record of sorts for Doordarshan since BARC started TV Audience Measurement in 2015 underscoring how India is watching DD even as India fights back #CORONA #StayHomeToStaySafe." - (sic)