    Irrfan Khan
      Doordarshan To Re-Run Irrfan Khan's First TV Show Shrikant; Fans Request To Re-run Chandrakanta!

      Actor Irrfan Khan's sudden demise has left the entertainment industry and fans shocked. Many might not be aware that before making his mark in Bollywood, the actor had done several television shows. Recently, Doordarshan, which has been re-telecasting many iconic old shows, decided to re-run Irrfan's first television show, Shrikant.

      Doordarshan National tweeted, "Watch your favourite #IrrfanKhan in Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's #Shrikant, this afternoon at 3:30 pm on @DDNational." (sic)

      Shrikant, which is set in the late 19th to early 20th century India, was aired on Doordarshan from 1985-1986. Directed by Pravin Nischol, the show also features Farooq Shaikh, Sujata Mehta, Mrinal Kulkani and others in the lead roles. It was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's book. On the show, Farooq played the title role (Shrikant).

      The story of the show revolved around Shrikant, who meets Raj Lakshmi (Sujata) - a nurse who treats him while he gets affected by plague. Later, in Burma, he meets Abhaya (Mrinal), a woman who was abandoned by her husband (character played by Irrfan Khan).

      As soon as Doordarshan tweeted about the re-run of Irrfan's first TV show, fans requested the channel to re-telecast Chandrakanta as well in which he played the role of twin brothers-Badrinath and Somnath, in Chandrakanta, which became quite popular. Take a look at a few comments!

      ARUN: Chandrakanta bhi shuru kar do irfan sir bhi h usme.

      Shashwat Kumar: please Re-Telicast Chandrakanta for tribute to #IrrfanKhan

      Justin Fernandes: Please air Chandrakanta also!

      Raj Seth: pls telecast Chandrakanta and Yug serial...

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Also Read: Irrfan Khan Gone Too Soon! From Chanakya To Chandrakanta: Here's A Look At Irrfan's TV Journey

