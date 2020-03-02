DPIFF Awards Row: Rashami Desai Reveals She Refused To Take The Trophy; Defends Mahira Sharma

Recently, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma was accused of forging Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award certificate for 'Most Stylish Contestant of Bigg Boss 13'. The DPIFF organisers had asked her to apologise for the same, but the actress refused as she felt that she was not at fault. Rashami Desai, another Bigg Boss 13 contestant, who was present at the awards ceremony, has now defended Mahira over award row.

In an interview with Koimoi, Rashami Desai revealed that she was also offered something similar but refused to take anything off-stage. The actress told the entertainment portal that they invited all of them (Bigg Boss 13 contestants) and told them something, whereas something else happened. She feels that it was the organisers who should take care of all the mismanagement and disorganised stuff.

Rashami further added, "It is a very big category, Dadasaheb Phalke awards itself is a very big thing, but then when you invite people you shouldn't take them lightly. Mujhe kuch aur bola gaya tha (something else was told to me), and happened something else. Then, I refused to take the trophy like that and then, they said we'll send it home. I said, 'what's the point or use sending it home like that?'"

When asked if it was Mahira's fault as she accepted the award, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress said, "No, it was not Mahira's fault completely. It is Mahira who got involved in it, because right now the phase is going on and people took advantage of it, and I really didn't like it. I spoke to her, and why will she apologize? She's not at fault. They gave her the frame. She posted it on a good note and then, whatever problems are coming are not because of her but whatever the people are involved in it."

