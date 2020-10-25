Dussehra 2020: TV Celebs Miss The Festive Fervour This Year Due To The Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis

Dussehra and Navratri are being celebrated across the nation with full fervour and enthusiasm. However, this year the celebrations have been dampened due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the social distancing norms that have been put in place. As a result, everyone is celebrating the festival with close ones at home and in small, intimate gatherings.

A number of TV celebs took to their social media accounts to wish their fans and followers on the auspicious day. They also shared pictures and videos from the celebrations. A few others have also spoken up about how badly they are missing all the usual festivity.

Ashi Singh of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga confessed that she misses Garba at pandals. The actress told TOI, "This year, things have been extremely difficult for people around the world as a lot has changed, including how we are celebrating festivals. All the colours, music, Garba, and heavy dresses are missing this year, but the festive spirit is very much alive in everyone. I miss going to the pandals for Garba. Honestly, I am awful at Garba but those nine days always go into perfecting my Garba Raas. I miss that this year."

Uttaran fame Vaishali Thakkar opened up about not observing a fast this year for Navratri. The actress reasoned that she needs to think about keeping her immunity levels high owing to the pandemic. Vaishali said, "I fast during Navaratri every year, and have only milk and fruits. This year, when everyone needs to take utmost care of themselves and keep their immunity levels high. It's the first time I am fasting in a way where I eat once a day."

She added, "Being a Gujarati, Garba and Dandiya celebrations are what we miss the most. We wait for this festival the entire year and this time it feels as if there's no energy around. We consider the Navratri period to be the most auspicious time and I just hope things get better soon."

Dev Joshi of Baalveer Returns also urged everyone to find safe alternatives to celebrate the festival. "This year has been challenging. I feel we should find different and safer ways to celebrate festivals with our loved ones. We need not let go of our traditions, we only need to follow them a little differently. I would like to encourage each and everyone to stay safe and enjoy Navaratri and Dussehra at home with your family. A lot of virtual celebrations are being conducted," said Dev.

