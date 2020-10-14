Eisha Singh Cried A Lot On ISA’s Last Day Shoot; Reveals She Was Approached For Bigg Boss

Zee TV's popular show Ishq Subhan Allah went off-air recently. Eisha Singh, who played the role of Zara on the show, revealed to TOI that she cried a lot on the last day of shoot. She also said that she couldn't stop crying even after she reached home, which got her mother worried. The actress revealed that she was approached for Bigg Boss and she denied it because she was occupied with professional work, adding that she was anyways not keen on doing it.

The actress revealed that the makers got her back on the show as they wanted to end the show on a happy note. She was mentally prepared about the show coming to an end. She felt that the show had a good run on TV for around two and a half years and there was no point in dragging the storyline.

Eisha was quoted by TOI as saying, "Having said that, I got really attached to the show and the people I worked with. On the last day of the shoot, I cried my eyes out. In all my pictures, my eyes are red. I didn't stop crying even when I got back home. My mom got worried to see me like this and she thought that I would fall ill. After wrapping up the shoot, I went to the show's set even on the next day just to catch one last glimpse. I even hugged the walls to say final goodbye!"

About her future plans, Eisha said, "I was approached for the show last year too but on both occasions, I was occupied with my professional commitments. Moreover, I have never been so keen on doing Bigg Boss. I don't feel that I am the kind of person who would fit into that show. Though my mom wanted me to go, I am not too interested. In fact, I am more interested in doing a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi."

