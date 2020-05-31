Ek Boond Ishq Fame Chhavvi Pandey Shares Horrifying Experience Of Abuse By A Man On WhatsApp

Ek Boond Ishq actress Chhavvi Pandey recently took to her social media account to reveal an unpleasant episode she had with a man on WhatsApp. The actress shared her harrowing experience to make newcomers aware of people who try to trap actors with fake endorsements.

Chhavvi shared a screenshot of the conversation and wrote, “Hey everyone , few hours ago an incident happened with me , firstly was not sure if I should share it or not but later I realised I must share as it would aware all the new comers in the industry (specially girls), so this pervert Approached me on WhatsApp asking to endorse his product , for some reason I felt things were a little fishy and hence I decided not to take it further and politely refused him. What happened next was shocking, he started abusing me hurdling bad words and what not.. immediately then he started deleting his part of the messages.”

She went on to add, “Such jerks are nothing but trash who just want to trap actors especially new comers and lure them. Here's an appeal from my side, all girls be aware of such jerks and don't fall into their trap. Nobody can force us to do things their way, high time we understand that 'NO' means 'NO'” (sic). Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Chhavvi Pandey was last seen on the small screen in the role of goddess Parvati on Star Plus’ Namah. The actress has also been a part of other shows such as Silsila Pyaar Ka, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, and Ladies Special.

