Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2: Is Udaan's Vidhi Pandya Replacing Kanikka Kapur As Suman?

Although Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, which features Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur in the lead roles, hasn't garnered the expected ratings on the TRP chart, the show has impressed the viewers. Kanikka and Mohit, who plays the role of Capt Shravan Malhotra and Capt Dr Suman Tiwari, are one of the loved jodis on television. As many are aware the show is digitised and will be aired on SonyLIV. This left fans with mixed reactions. As per the latest report, Kanikka Kapur is getting replaced on the show.

It is being said that Kanikka's contract is expiring and she is in dual mind to continue or not. Now, the actress has confirmed that she has quit the show. She said that she has received unconditional love from the audience, but now with a heavy heart, she is bidding goodbye to the show. Also, it is being said that she might be replaced by Vidhi Pandya, who was seen in Udaan.

A source was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Kanikka has been quite a professional artist. She hasn't shown any tantrums to the production house. In fact, she is one of the most disciplined actors from the team. However, her contract is set to expire and Kanikka is contemplating the decision to continue or not with the show."

The report also suggests that Vidhi Pandya has been approached to replace Kanikka. When Vidhi was asked about the same, she said, "I can't talk about it right now."

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal Jet Off To Kashmir For Their Honeymoon (PIC)

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly On Pakistani Remake of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: It's Disgusting; They've Copied It Frame To Frame