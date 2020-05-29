Ekta Kapoor Announces Naagin 5; Apologises To Nia Sharma & Jasmin For Axing Their Roles In Naagin 4

Ekta Clarifies About Naagin 4 & Naagin 5

Ekta revealed that after three months, when they start a show, it will be very difficult to pick up a story. So, they have decided to end Naagin 4 with a fantastic finale and then start Naagin 5 immediately! She also apologised to Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Anita and Vijayendra Kumeria for axing their roles in Naagin 4. She also tagged Rashami Desai and wrote that her character will be treated as special appearance and she was fab in two episodes.

‘We Will End Naagin 4 With A Fantastic Finale’

In the video, Ekta said, "The amount of calls I have got on Naagin 4 and 5 even after Mukta gave an interview, I just thought I will say this. We are in quarantine, guys. After three months when we start a show, it's very difficult to pick up a story, especially when it's a start to finish one like Naagin. So we will end Naagin 4 with a fantastic finale and then go into Naagin 5."

Ekta Apologises To Nia & Jasmin

Regarding actors and story, she said, "As far as the actors go, I think I somehow let them down a little bit. I think I could have done a better job in the scripting. And I didn't. So Nia, Jasmin I promise I will call you guys with better and interesting roles. Sorry for this. Sorry to Vijayendra also. I think you guys are fantastic. Anita is always fantastic. But as far as I am concerned now, we are writing Naagin 5. I am pretty happy with the writing. But like I said, none of us can predict what's gonna happen. None of us could predict this could happen."

‘We Will Be Casting Soon’

Ekta concluded by saying, "So all I want to say is please don't send me 500 names. We will be casting soon. And we will be seeing you very soon. Will you be my naagintine?"

Nia & Vijayendra Write…

Nia, Vijayendra and Rashami have reacted to Ekta's message. Nia wrote, "U do things no one else probably ever considers doing.. @ektarkapoor You've truly been considerate and thank you for personally reaching out! Meant a lot🙏."

Vijayendra commented, "@ektarkapoor You are the best in every way... Thank you for the kind words and appreciation in your message... More and more power and success to you.🙏🏻👍."

Rashami Tweets

Rashami tweeted, "As it's said a wonderful heart is a magnet for miracles and that 💖 is you @ektarkapoor Thank you for having me unfortunately I couldn't be seen more but fortunate enough to know there's a long way to go..Thank you for having me in #Naagin4 @BTL_Balaji 💯🙏🏻 #AlwaysGrateful."