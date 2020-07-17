Ekta Kapoor Announces Pavitra Rishta Fund In Memory Of Manav Aka Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was launched by Ekta Kapoor in her show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in Ekta's other show, Pavitra Rishta, before foraying into Bollywood. The producer was close to Sushant. It has to be recalled that she had shared heart-touching note on her social media account when the news of the actor's demise was out. A couple of days ago, Ekta also shared an emotional post for Sushant on one month of actor's death. Now, the producer has announced Pavitra Rishta fund in memory of the late actor.

For the same, Ekta will be collaborating with Tarun Katial. This is for spreading awareness among people about mental health.

Ekta was quoted by IANS as saying, "The times have drastically shifted from what it was 10 years ago, as there is a lot more pressure today. With the pandemic around, especially with all of us being confined to our homes, people are facing a lot more stress and anxiety. Stress levels due to work, friction at home, loss of jobs etc, have contributed to the ongoing issues of deteriorating mental health conditions in many. It is my privilege to be a part of the Pavitra Rishta Fund, and I will always be happy to be a part of such initiatives in the future as well."

Zee5 India CEO, Tarun Katial said, "Our endeavour is to create awareness and be able to help as many individuals as we can, who are suffering from this issue."

Sushant Singh Rajput last Bollywood film Dil Bechara will be streaming on OTT platform on July 24.

