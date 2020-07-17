    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ekta Kapoor Announces Pavitra Rishta Fund In Memory Of Manav Aka Sushant Singh Rajput

      By
      |

      Sushant Singh Rajput was launched by Ekta Kapoor in her show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in Ekta's other show, Pavitra Rishta, before foraying into Bollywood. The producer was close to Sushant. It has to be recalled that she had shared heart-touching note on her social media account when the news of the actor's demise was out. A couple of days ago, Ekta also shared an emotional post for Sushant on one month of actor's death. Now, the producer has announced Pavitra Rishta fund in memory of the late actor.

      For the same, Ekta will be collaborating with Tarun Katial. This is for spreading awareness among people about mental health.

      Ekta Kapoor Announces Pavitra Rishta Fund In Memory Of Manav Aka Sushant Singh Rajput

      Ekta was quoted by IANS as saying, "The times have drastically shifted from what it was 10 years ago, as there is a lot more pressure today. With the pandemic around, especially with all of us being confined to our homes, people are facing a lot more stress and anxiety. Stress levels due to work, friction at home, loss of jobs etc, have contributed to the ongoing issues of deteriorating mental health conditions in many. It is my privilege to be a part of the Pavitra Rishta Fund, and I will always be happy to be a part of such initiatives in the future as well."

      Zee5 India CEO, Tarun Katial said, "Our endeavour is to create awareness and be able to help as many individuals as we can, who are suffering from this issue."

      Sushant Singh Rajput last Bollywood film Dil Bechara will be streaming on OTT platform on July 24.

      (With IANS Inputs)

      Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shekhar Suman Backs Rhea Chakraborty For Seeking CBI Probe

      Also Read: Anil Deshmukh On Sushant's Death Case: Don't Think CBI Probe Is Required, We Don't See Any Foul Play

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X