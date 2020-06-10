Ekta Kapoor Compares 2020 To Komolika's Character From KZK2; Hina Khan Laughs Hard At The Analogy

The year 2020 has been a hard one on the humankind, from COVID-19 pandemic to natural disasters and locusts' attack on crops, the year continues to shower ton loads of miseries with no end in sight. As a result, many folks have taken refuge in humour to get through the trying times.

In the same vein, Ekta Kapoor recently took to social media to share an interesting post on her Instagram account. The producer drew parallels between the deadly novel coronavirus disease and the iconic antagonist Komolika from her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She shared an image that read, "If 2020 was a person, it would be Komolika."

For the unversed, Komolika is known for going all out when it comes to taking revenge and not sparing her enemies. Check out the post below:

The post was quickly flooded with comments from various actors and netizens who follow the producer. Kumkum Bhagya's Anjum Fakih cheekily disagreed with Ekta by claiming that 2020 would be antagonist Ramola Sikand from Kahin Kisi Roz.

Arjun Bijlani and Kushal Tandon laughed over it while Hina Khan, who first reprised the role Komolika in the 2018 reboot couldn't stop laughing and shared several of 🤣🤣🤣🤣 (ROFL) emoticons.

Currently, Star Plus’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has Aamna Sharif portraying the role of Komolika. She entered the show post-Karan Singh Grover aka Mr. Bajaj's exit. Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan is the lead couple, who play the beloved characters Prerna and Anurag in the romance drama.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor Opens Up About Triple X-2 Controversy & Cyber Bullying, Slams Hindustani Bhau!

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Erica Fernandes Is Not Up For Resuming Shoot Right Now; Here's Why!