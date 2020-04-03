    For Quick Alerts
      Ekta Kapoor Decides To Forgo Salary Of Rs 2.5 Crore So That Balaji Telefilms’ Employees Get Paid

      By
      |

      The outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the lockdown in place in India to prevent its spread is taking a big toll on the entertainment industry, particularly the television business. In this situation, the Czarina of television, Ekta Kapoor has announced that she will forgo her salary for a year so that the employees of Balaji Telefilms can continue to get paid.

      Ekta Forgoes A Years Salary Of Rs 2.5 Crore For THIS Reason

      Ekta took to her Instagram handle to share that she will be forgoing a year's salary of Rs 2.5 crore. Her statement read, "The impact of CORONA crisis is huge, unprecedented and multi-pronged. We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large. It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow."

      It added, "I would thus forsake my one year's salary that is Rs. 2.5 crores at Balaji Telefilms so that my co-workers don't have to take a hit during this period of crisis and complete lockdown. The only way ahead, is together. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy." (sic).

      The only way ahead, is together! #StaySafeStayHealthy 🙏🏻

      Sometime back, Ekta announced that Balaji Telefilms was unable to shoot new episodes of shows like Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya, and were therefore going to air the ALTBalaji web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, starring Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor, in its place temporarily.

      Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 22:16 [IST]
