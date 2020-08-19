Ekta Kapoor Dissociates Herself From Pavitra Rishta Fund Till Truth About Sushant's Death Comes Out

Ekta Kapoor had collaborated with ZEE5 India CEO Tarun Katial and had announced Pavitra Rishta fund in memory of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to create awareness among people about mental health. As the fund was launched, Sushant's fans took to social media to troll Ekta for using the late actor's name for mental health awareness initiative. As trolling intensified, Sushant's face was dropped from the Pavitra Rishta Fund logo. Netizens also trended #ShameOnEktaKapoor and called out the producer for supporting depression theory in Sushant's death, which many close ones of Sushant have rejected. After Supreme Court ordered CBI probe into Sushant's case today (August 19, 2020), Ekta disassociated herself from the Pavitra Rishta Fund.

Sharing a note on Twitter, Ekta wrote, "Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails."

The note read, "While I support the cause of mental health, I disassociate myself from the 'Pavitra Rishta fund' till investigations are carried out and we have a clear picture on Sushant's unfortunate death. I withdraw myself from this fun individually as of now, as it seems there's more to this tragic incident. Like the rest of the country, I would like the truth to come out."

Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails. pic.twitter.com/XGjiVEUZ1t — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) August 19, 2020

It has to be recalled that Ekta Kapoor had launched Sushant in her show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The late actor then got a big break with Pavitra Rishta, in which he played the role of Manav Deshmukh. He was paired opposite Ankita Lokhande in the show and their jodi was a big hit. They had also dated for long time, but moved on as things didn't work out.

Although Ankita has moved on, she is still seen supporting and fighting with Sushant's family for justice.

