Ekta Kapoor Apologises To Indian Army Over XXX-2 Controversy: ‘Would've Cut The Scene If I'd Seen'

Ekta Kapoor’s web series XXX Uncensored 2 has been hitting the headlines ever since Vikas Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau filed an FIR against producers Ekta and Shobha Kapoor claiming that they insulted army personnel in their ALT Balaji show.

This was followed by the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant making some controversial statements against Ekta and her family on social media. The whole episode quickly snowballed and went out of hand with Ekta being subjected to rape and death threats online. However, Ekta took a strong stance against the threats and stated that she will not be made to bow down to it.

And now, the TV Czarina has released an official apology statement for the content on her show while reiterating that the controversial scene has been deleted from the series. The producer went on to add that if she had seen the scene, it would have definitely been removed.

The statement read as follows: “I’d like to reiterate the fact that as a responsible and law-abiding citizen, I have the highest regard for the Indian army. They not only risk their lives at the frontier towards protecting us but are also one of the most-disciplined and honourable organizations in the country. We, at ALTBalaji, have the deepest regard for our valiant soldiers and truly respect them and their families. I would once again make it loud and clear that we offer a sincere and unconditional apology to the army and army wives if we have unintentionally hurt their sentiments.”

