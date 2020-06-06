    For Quick Alerts
      Ekta Kapoor Opens Up About Triple X-2 Controversy & Cyber Bullying, Slams Hindustani Bhau!

      Ekta Kapoor’s web series XXX Uncensored 2 has been hitting the headlines ever since Vikas Phatak aka Hindustani Bhau filed an FIR against producers Ekta and Shobha Kapoor claiming that they insulted army personnel in their ALT Balaji show. This was followed by the Ex-Bigg Boss contestant making some controversial statements against Ekta and her family on social media. The whole episode quickly snowballed and went out of hand with Ekta being subjected to rape and death threats online.

      And now, in a recent video interaction, the small screen czarina has opened up about the XXX Uncensored 2 row and the ensuing cyberbullying. When Shobha De asked her on the current threat and wrath she has been facing on social media, Ekta shared, "As an individual and as an organization we are deeply respectful towards the Indian army. Their contribution to our well-being and security is immense. Yes, we shall readily tender an unconditional apology if such a demand comes from any bonafide army institution. But we won’t bow down to uncivilized cyberbullying and rape threats by random elements.”

      She then hit out at Vikas without taking his name and said, “This gentleman who thinks that he’s the 'patriot of the year’ decided to come out there, abuse my mother and me. And now, has openly put a rape threat on a social platform. This, now, is no longer about the army or sexual content because the idea of this is 'rape a girl, rape her son, rape her 71-year-old mother’ for making sexual content. It means sex is bad but rape is okay.”

      Meanwhile, in other related news, a fresh FIR was lodged against Ekta Kapoor by three more folks in the state of Madhya Pradesh alleging insult to the national emblem, Hindu gods & Army personnel in Triple X-2, that first started streaming on February 8, 2020, on ALT Balaji.

