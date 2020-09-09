Ekta Kapoor’s Residence Gets Vandalized By Angry Protestors Over Ahilyabai Holkar Controversy

Ekta Kapoor has landed in a major controversy thanks to a particular scene from her web series Virgin Bhasskar 2. The series starring Anant Joshi and Rutpanna Aishwarya had a scene that showed a sex racket taking place in a hostel named after Ahilyabai Holkar.

This did not go down well with many netizens who expressed displeasure over the use of 'Ahilyabai' name online. Later, a descendant of warrior queen Ahilyabai Holkar, Bhushansingh Raje Holkar, wrote a letter to the production house demanding the immediate removal of the scene from the show.

This was followed by Ekta issuing an apology on her social media account. She apologised on behalf of the team for hurting sentiments of a section of people whilst adding that the scene was removed as soon as it was bought to her attention.

But despite her apology, an angry mob of around 40-50 protested on Tuesday by pelting stones at Ekta’s Juhu residence in Mumbai and causing damage to her property. An ETimes report states that people no major damage took place to the property in the vandalism besides a few lights near the main gate being damaged and some glass being shattered. However, after the incident, the security cover outside Kapoor’s building has been beefed up.

