Ekta Kapoor Shares Sushant Singh Rajput's First Scene From His Debut Show With Harshad Chopda

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut with Ekta Kapoor's show Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil. The producer took fans on a trip down the memory lane by sharing the clip of the show, in which he made a heroic entry. Ekta revealed that this was the first scene they shot with Sushant, which went on air.

In the video, we can see Sushant, who was the second lead and played the role of Preet Juneja (Harshad Chopda aka Prem's half-brother), lying on the bonnet of a car. He had a peacock feather in his hand and the shot was interspersed with visuals of Lord Krishna. He is then seen driving off in the car.

In the next shot, Sushant is shown arriving at a football ground, while Harshad aka Prem is shown hurt. Preet makes a heroic entry to help his brother. He wipes off his brother's blood and the two are seen scoring goals. Preet makes the winning goal and leads their team to victory.

Ekta Kapoor shared the video and captioned it, "Lots of people were asking me about Sushant's first scene... this was the first scene we shot with him.This was his 1st scene on Television which went on-air in a show called 'Kis Des Mein Hai Mera Dil'. He was the 2nd lead in that show, but we knew he was meant for greater things and he went and did just that. Lots of love, peace and prayers for this beautiful, beautiful piece of light and shining soul."

Krystle D'Souza, who was also a part of the show (seen as Veera Juneja), commented on Ekta's post, "My preet bhahiya ♥️."

Fans too got nostalgic as Ekta shared the major throwback video of their favourite 'star' from his debut show.

Click here to WATCH Sushant Singh Rajput's first scene from KDMHMD here

Also Read: Sushant's Ex Ankita Lokhande Shares Cryptic Post Which Says 'I Cannot Be Bought & I Cannot Be Sold'

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Ankita Says The Moment Has Finally Arrived As Centre Accepts CBI Probe