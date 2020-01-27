Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie's Birthday Bash: Erica, Karishma, Pearl, Karan-Ankita & Others Attend (PICS)
Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie Kapoor turned a year older today (January 27). Finally, the producer revealed the face of her son on his first birthday! Ekta, who has been conferred with Padma Shri, organised a lavish birthday party on Sunday (January 26) evening, which was graced by popular celebrities from Bollywood and television industries. Surveen Chawla with daughter Eva, Sakshi Tanwar, Erica Fernandes, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Patel-Ankita Bhargava and others from television industry; Aayush Sharma with son Ahil, Mahie Gill with daughter, Esha Deol with daughter, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza along with their sons and others from Bollywood industry attended the bash. Take a look at the inside pictures from Ravie's birthday bash.
Anita & Rohit At The Party
Anita Hassanandani, who graced the bash with husband Rohit Reddy, shared a few videos from the bash. In one of the videos, the guests were seen cheering and singing 'happy birthday' song to Ravie.
Ridhima & Erica Snapped With Ekta & Son Ravie
Ridhima shared a few pictures from the party and captioned it, "So many reasons to glow like the way you are glowing my lovely @ektaravikapoor .. lil Ravie has stolen our hearts today ❣️❣️ touchwood.. A very happy Bday to baby Ravie 🧿🧿."
Kanchi & Shabir
Kanchi along with hubby Shabir Ahluwalia and kids Azai and Ivarr attended the party. The actress re-shared a group picture that was shared by Krystle Dsouza on her Instagram story.
Krystle With Ekta
Krystal D'souza shared a picture snapped with Ekta and captioned it, "Mom of the year award also goes to @ektaravikapoor 🎪🎠🎡."
Ankita & Karan Patel With Ekta & Ravie
Ankita attended Ravie's birthday party with husband Karan Patel. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "EK!Ur fabulous in every role that u play in this Life! But I guess MOTHERHOOD is the best one isn't it ?!? It was such a treat to watch u happy and jumping around like a proud and content mother 😍Happy Bday Ravioli Love U 😘."
Karishma Tanna With Ekta
Karishma Tanna shared a few pictures from the party on her Instagram account. She captioned one of her pictures as, "Ravie's 1st Birthday party 🥳 . Thanku @ektaravikapoor ❤️🦋." The actress captioned another picture in which she was seen with Ekta as, "Padmashri/mom/diva/entrepreneur Uffff . @ektaravikapoor ❤️🤗."
Pearl V Puri With Ekta’s Mom
Pearl V Puri shared a few pictures and wrote, "Happy bday CutiepieRavie 😘❤️and his cutiepie mumma @ektaravikapoor @ek_ek_ekoo 🤗❤️and cutiepie grand mumma @shobha9168 🙏❤️ Thanks a lot for the amazing party full of cute smiles 🙏❤️🤗."
Your Mom and I sat in silence a year ago waiting for you to come home ( for a chatter box she was quiet & composed ) , your Masa freaks out that you are around 2 strong headed women & hopes we don’t make a rabble rousing feminist out of you ; before anyone at @balajitelefilmslimited or @altbalaji could hand you a script or an edit tool I made sure you got a doctor’s set to play with. Your Nana Nani Mama & brother adore you. I refuse to respond to the name Ravioli ( he is a dish for sure but no way will someone make Ravioli his call sign) you are loved Ravie Kapoor ❤️happy birthday god bless @ektaravikapoor 😘😘
Ekta wished her son by sharing an adorable video. Take a look
Exactly a year ago on this day a new journey began... writing’ mentalhood’ had made me paranoid ...being a mother was not easy .. a life long commitment....u came smiled n I knew ...I finally belonged !!!! Thanku alt digital for making this video n gifting it to me ...n sorry maasi @smritiiraniofficial ur stressed I know 🤩🤩🤩...happpie bday ravioli
