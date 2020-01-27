Ekta Kapoor's Son Ravie's Birthday Bash: Erica, Karishma, Pearl, Karan-Ankita & Others Attend (PICS)

Anita & Rohit At The Party

Anita Hassanandani, who graced the bash with husband Rohit Reddy, shared a few videos from the bash. In one of the videos, the guests were seen cheering and singing 'happy birthday' song to Ravie.

Ridhima & Erica Snapped With Ekta & Son Ravie

Ridhima shared a few pictures from the party and captioned it, "So many reasons to glow like the way you are glowing my lovely @ektaravikapoor .. lil Ravie has stolen our hearts today ❣️❣️ touchwood.. A very happy Bday to baby Ravie 🧿🧿."

Kanchi & Shabir

Kanchi along with hubby Shabir Ahluwalia and kids Azai and Ivarr attended the party. The actress re-shared a group picture that was shared by Krystle Dsouza on her Instagram story.

Krystle With Ekta

Krystal D'souza shared a picture snapped with Ekta and captioned it, "Mom of the year award also goes to @ektaravikapoor 🎪🎠🎡."

Ankita & Karan Patel With Ekta & Ravie

Ankita attended Ravie's birthday party with husband Karan Patel. Sharing a picture, the actress wrote, "EK!Ur fabulous in every role that u play in this Life! But I guess MOTHERHOOD is the best one isn't it ?!? It was such a treat to watch u happy and jumping around like a proud and content mother 😍Happy Bday Ravioli Love U 😘."

Karishma Tanna With Ekta

Karishma Tanna shared a few pictures from the party on her Instagram account. She captioned one of her pictures as, "Ravie's 1st Birthday party 🥳 . Thanku @ektaravikapoor ❤️🦋." The actress captioned another picture in which she was seen with Ekta as, "Padmashri/mom/diva/entrepreneur Uffff . @ektaravikapoor ❤️🤗."

Pearl V Puri With Ekta’s Mom

Pearl V Puri shared a few pictures and wrote, "Happy bday CutiepieRavie 😘❤️and his cutiepie mumma @ektaravikapoor @ek_ek_ekoo 🤗❤️and cutiepie grand mumma @shobha9168 🙏❤️ Thanks a lot for the amazing party full of cute smiles 🙏❤️🤗."