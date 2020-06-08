Ekta Kaul Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy Sleeping Next To His Dad Sumeet Vyas

Mere Angne Mein actress Ekta Kaul and husband Sumeet Vyas became proud parents of a baby boy on Wednesday (June 3, 2020). The excited Sumeet announced the good news on Instagram and revealed that they are naming their little prince, Ved. The couple's friends and fans congratulated them. Now, Ekta has shared a glimpse of little Ved on her Instagram story.

In the picture, Ved was seen sleeping beside his dad. The actress captioned the picture as, "@sumeetvyas #1 Dad." Well, we must say the father-son picture is too cute!

On naming his son Ved, Sumeet had told TOI that he had decided long ago that if they have a son, they will call him Ved. In fact, Ved Vyas is what he plans to call him.

During their son's birth, cyclone Nisarg was predicted to strike Mumbai. About the same, the actor said, "When I was born in Jodhpur, the city got flooded after a spell of drought. When Ved entered our lives, he almost brought a toofan along, but, thankfully, we are all good and safe."

Due to the pandemic, the couple had to take extra precautions. Regarding the same, Ekta had told BT, "We aren't letting anyone visit us and I am not stepping out of the house at all. So, the household work is a big task for both of us. Had it not been for the coronavirus outbreak, it would have been easier to get help. But, Sumeet looks after me very well, and in a way, it's good that he is at home during the last month of my pregnancy, or else he would have been busy working. Whenever I go to my doctor for check-ups, the policemen are very kind and allow us to go without asking any questions when they see us in the car. Hopefully, things will be fine soon."

