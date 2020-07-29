    For Quick Alerts
      Emmy Nominations 2020: The Full List; Watchmen Receives Most Nominations

      The Emmy Nominations for 2020 were announced by Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany, and Laverne Cox, at a virtual event hosted by Leslie Jones, on Tuesday. The superhero drama, Watchmen, received the most nominations, including for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Limited Series and so on.

      Succession, The Mandalorian, Ozark, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Schitt's Creek were also top nominees this year. With Game Of Thrones, which won Best Drama Series last year, having ended, many are eager to see which series will take its spot this year.

      Emmy Nominations 2020: The Full List

      The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will air on September 20. The Television Academy will hand out the awards despite the pandemic, and the virtual edition of the awards show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC.

      Outstanding Drama Series

      Better Call Saul

      The Crown

      The Handmaid's Tale

      Killing Eve

      The Mandalorian

      Ozark

      Stranger Things

      Succession

      Outstanding Comedy Series

      Curb Your Enthusiasm

      Dead to Me

      The Good Place

      Insecure

      The Kominsky Method

      The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

      Schitt's Creek

      What We Do In the Shadows

      Outstanding Limited Series

      Little Fires Everywhere

      Mrs. America

      Unbelievable

      Unorthodox

      Watchmen

      Outstanding Television Movie

      American Son

      Bad Education

      Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

      El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

      Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

      Jason Bateman, Ozark

      Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

      Steve Carell, The Morning Show

      Brian Cox, Succession

      Billy Porter, Pose

      Jeremy Strong, Succession

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

      Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

      Olivia Colman, The Crown

      Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

      Laura Linney, Ozark

      Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

      Zendaya, Euphoria

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

      Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

      Don Cheadle, Black Monday

      Ted Danson, The Good Place

      Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

      Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

      Ramy Youssef, Ramy

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

      Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

      Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

      Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

      Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

      Issa Rae, Insecure

      Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

      Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

      Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

      Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

      Paul Mescal, Normal People

      Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

      Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

      Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

      Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

      Shira Haas, Unorthodox

      Regina King, Watchmen

      Octavia Spencer, Self Made

      Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

      Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

      Nicholas Braun, Succession

      Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

      Kieran Culkin, Succession

      Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

      Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

      Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

      Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

      Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

      Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

      Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

      Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

      Julia Garner, Ozark

      Thandie Newton, Westworld

      Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

      Sarah Snook, Succession

      Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

      Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

      Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

      Mahershala Ali, Ramy

      Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

      Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

      Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

      William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

      Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

      Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

      Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

      Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

      Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

      D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

      Betty Gilpin, GLOW

      Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

      Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

      Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

      Yvonne Orji, Insecure

      Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

      Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

      Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

      Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

      Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

      Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

      Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

      Jim Parsons, Hollywood

      Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

      Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

      Toni Collette, Unbelievable

      Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

      Jean Smart, Watchmen

      Holland Taylor, Hollywood

      Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

      Variety Talk Series

      The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

      Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

      Jimmy Kimmel Live

      Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

      The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

      Variety Sketch Series

      A Black Lady Sketch Show

      Drunk History

      Saturday Night Live

      Competition Program

      The Masked Singer

      Nailed It!

      RuPaul's Drag Race

      Top Chef

      The Voice

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 0:16 [IST]
